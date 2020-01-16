College Park is taking beautification efforts into a digital direction with the installation of sensors to monitor garbage and trash overflow throughout the city.
Earlier this month, the city of College Park announced it has partnered with Comcast to install sensors that will alert the municipality when its trash receptacles are nearing full capacity. Comcast has installed its MachineQ Gateway, which will connect sensors to the city’s receptacles, addressing concerns by residents and businesses of ongoing trash overflow issues.
Located near a major MARTA station, and adjacent to several businesses on Main Street and Virginia Avenue, College Park is a haven for trash can overflow, stated officials. College Park Chief Information Officer Michael Hicks, along with the city’s public works team, developed two critical solutions. The first was to increase the density of the trash receptacles to enable them to hold more waste. The second was to take the first steps toward an entire “smart city.”
“For College Park to achieve its goal of becoming a smart city, we must begin to take a more progressive approach to how we operate and manage our services,” said Hicks. “Our partnership with Comcast opens the door for us to begin using technology to support our daily operations, making us more efficient and effective in the long-run. “For example, we would like our growing business community to become more engaged with the needs of our residents and visitors. Clearly, having this technology at our disposal will be a game-changer for College Park in the future.”
The new technology will allow the city to scale up to 500,000 devices over the next decade, which paves the way for a variety of smart technologies including “smart” parking, traffic signals, pedestrian counters and self-service devices.
