College Park officials said they are taking proactive steps to keep city staffers, residents and stakeholders aware of up-to-date developments regarding the Coronavirus.
Officials held a meeting recently with Dr. Elijah Robinson, MD, an Emergency Medicine Specialist with Grady and Emory hospitals to get updates regarding the Coronavirus and help spread useful information and tips.
"In our effort to stay vigilant and proactive, we felt it was necessary that we meet with Dr. Robinson,” said City Manager Terrence Moore.
"Covid-19 is a respiratory virus and may lead to severe difficulty breathing, fever and other flu-like symptoms," Robinson stated. "This may affect neonatal groups and the elderly with more impact, but eighty-percent of people who contract Covid-19 usually have mild indicators."
The city of College Park currently employs safety measures to ensure proper cleaning and disinfecting of public buildings, stated officials. Cleaning occurs each day, and may be performed multiple times during the day when special programs or events require the city to do so.
College Park's Fire Chief Wade Elmore addressed the department directors’ staff, stating "Our EMS challenges are great, but we're prepared. If someone we transport shows signs or symptoms, we'll ask if they've traveled to, or have come into contact with anyone who may have traveled to the areas in question."
Elmore stated that his department will contact the Georgia Department of Health or CDC if anyone shows signs of possible infection.
Robinson said typical signs of infection may include fever and lower respiratory cough. People can contract the virus by coming in close contact with someone currently infected.
College Park's EMS Division Chief Ron Taylor suggests that the following steps should be used to reduce that chances that the virus will spread:
• Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
• Clean and disinfect door handles and work spaces
• Mute or cover cough with napkin/tissue
• Wash/sanitize hands after restroom
• Avoid contact with those who are demonstrating symptoms
• Avoid touching eyes, nose, and mouth with hands
• Reduce handshakes
As more information is made available regarding Coronavirus, the city of College Park will use all available resources including web, social media and LED signage to get the word out. The city will continue to work closely with federal and state agencies to ensure information is shared in a timely manner, stated officials.
