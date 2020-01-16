A gymnastics coach, who owns a business in College Park, is hoping to get more children involved in a sport that she says can help in all aspects, both physically and mentally.
Coach Kamilah Jones-Norman has been coaching gymnastics to kids of all ages and levels for more than 12 years and is celebrating the recent formation and win of a competitive team that practices at her facility, Airbourne Gymanstics Club USA located at 2473 Riverdale Road in College Park.
Jones-Norman, who goes by Coach K, said her team won a top, first place prize at the Twisted Sister Invitational in Carrollton, Georgia earlier this month. The win is a good start to 2020 and a sign that things are moving in the right direction since opening her gym about two years ago.
At the gymnastics studio, Coach K offers classes Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday for children as young as two all the way up to teens and young adults. Classes include cheer tumble, parents and tots, boys only, girls only, co-ed, special needs and more. As Jones-Norman put it, gymnastics is the “everything sport.”
“Participating in gymnastics can teach coordination, flexibility, agility, balance, strength, confidence and so much more,” said Coach K. “It’s a great sport to start off with from a young age to help build those skills that are essential for other sports.”
Along with the studio in College Park, Coach K and staff travel to recreation centers in Fulton and DeKalb Counties teaching classes throughout the week with a focus on fundamental gymnastics.
In the future, Coach K said she hopes to expand into a larger facility that can better accommodate more equipment so that she can start a competitive boys’ team along with the girls’ team. However, she plans to continue to serve and coach in College Park.
“I decided to open my gymnastics studio in College Park because I saw a need in this area,” said Coach K.
For more information on classes, birthday parties and more, visit www.airbournegymatl.com and e-mail info@airbournegymatl.com.
