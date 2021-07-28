The City of South Fulton's new parks, recreation and cultural affairs director Travis Landrum brings more than 20 years experience.
Landrum, who currently serves as parks and recreation director for Douglasville, begins his tenure Aug. 9. He will be responsible for establishing programs and activities for residents of all ages to enjoy at the city’s parks, recreation, tennis and arts centers.
“I am confident in Mr. Landrum’s ability to lead the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural affairs department," City Manager Tammi Saddler Jones said. "He brings 21 years of industry knowledge and experience to us. I know he will continue in our effort to provide citizens with world-class services.”
Landrum has served as the director and deputy director of parks and recreation for Smyrna and the deputy director for Columbus consolidated government parks and recreation department. He began his career as a recreation professional with Mecklenburg County parks and recreation in Charlotte, North Carolina.
In 2020, under Landrum’s leadership, the Douglasville Parks and Recreation Department obtained the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies designation from the National Recreation and Parks Association.
Douglasville is one of only 11 accredited park and recreation agencies in the state of Georgia. In addition, Georgia Recreation and Parks Association named the city of Douglasville as District 5 Agency of the Year. Landrum also received the honors of GRPA Distinguished Professional of the Year and GRPA District 5 Distinguished Professional.
Landrum graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sports administration from the University of South Carolina. He is a certified parks and recreation professional, a certified youth sports administrator and a graduate of the National Recreation and Park Association Directors School.
The City of South Fulton Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department plans and organizes activities for 13 parks, five recreation centers, two tennis facilities and two art centers. This includes an indoor natatorium, gymnasiums, fitness centers, theaters, community buildings, athletic fields, outdoor pavilions, playgrounds, walking trails, a community garden and a dog park.
