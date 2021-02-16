The City of South Fulton is welcoming its new fire chief Chad Jones, a fire service veteran of more than 25 years.
Currently deputy chief in charge of daily operations for the Coweta County Fire Department, Jones started his public safety career in 1995 as an emergency medical technician. He retired from the City of Atlanta Fire Department last year as the deputy chief over support services.
“We are honored to welcome Chief Chad Jones to the South Fulton Fire Rescue department,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “I look forward to working with him as we take our excellent fire department to the next level.”
Jones, who becomes chief March 1, serves as the chair and co-chair of committees with the Southeastern Association of Fire Chiefs. In 2018, he was elected to the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association as third vice president. He is a member of the Metro Atlanta Fire Chiefs Association, the International Association of Fire Chiefs and the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation.
“With his quarter of a century of experience in fire operations and support services, Chief Jones will provide a deep perspective as we enhance our fire safety processes, especially in the adoption of new methods and technology,” City Manager Tammi Saddler Jones said. “As I have mentioned his name to colleagues across the state, the response has been overwhelmingly positive. The consensus is that – with his knowledge, skill and leadership – Chief Jones is one of Georgia’s top fire officials and a great fit as we continue to provide world-class service to City of South Fulton residents.”
A life-long learner, Jones completed the Fire Service Executive Development Institute and is a graduate of Leadership Atlanta in 2018 and Harvard’s Executive Education program in 2019. He earned master’s degree in public safety administration from Columbus State University and a bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency services from the University of Florida.
Jones graduated from the National Fire Academy with his Executive Fire Officer designation. He is a certified Chief Fire Officer through the Center for Public Safety Excellence and has a Fire Chief Certification designation from the Georgia Fire Chiefs Association. Jones is set to complete the Harvard Kennedy School’s Public Leadership Credential program this fall.
