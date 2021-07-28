Many South Fulton parks, gyms, community centers and fire stations will receive much-needed upgrades in coming months after city council members approved nearly $5.7 million in projects funded through the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency.
The projects were approved during the July 27 mayor and city council meeting. Planned projects include roof replacements; heating and air conditioning installations; bathroom and kitchen renovations; and new generators for nearly 20 facilities throughout the city. All the buildings were transferred from Fulton County after the City of South Fulton was incorporated four years ago.
Created in December 2019, the Urban Redevelopment Agency allowed city officials to issue more than $17 million in bonds to fund capital improvements. Among the projects approved Tuesday is a $3 million roof replacement at Welcome All Park. Another $1.7 million will fund kitchen, bathroom and similar renovations at 17 fire stations and parks.
Other initiatives include $504,000 for roof replacement and waterproofing and HVAC installation at Sandtown Gym; $368,000 for new generators at fire stations on Welcome All, Plummer and Buffington roads; $98,430 for renovations to the South Fulton Arts Center’s main building at Cliftondale Park; and $73,693 for installation of an HVAC system at Burdett Park.
“These facilities are in rough shape because they have been neglected for so long,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “Over the years, we have promised residents that we will revitalize these buildings. Today, we’re making good on that vow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.