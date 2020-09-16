City leaders in South Fulton are making a final attempt to encourage residents living in hard-to-count areas to respond to the 2020 Census by hosting community wide events, including food drives and an ice cream social.
So far, 61.1% of households in the City of South Fulton have responded to the 2020 Census. That number does not include people who have been counted during a visit from Census Bureau personnel.
“When we started our campaign last year to educate residents about the importance of the 2020 Census, the committee we formed made up of city council members, city staff and residents set the goal of getting 80 percent of households in our new city to respond,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “This is the first census that will ever be recorded for our city so it is important that our city gets the federal funding it needs.”
Several events are scheduled to take place citywide to encourage participation before the census deadline, including free food drives, a health fair and an ice cream social.
Friday, Sept. 18: Community Food Drive Giveaway
- Welcome All Park
- 4255 Will Lee Road, South Fulton
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 19: South Fulton Caravan with U.S. Census Bureau
- Walmart Shopping Plaza
- 6149 Old National Highway, College Park
- 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 25: Community Food Drive Giveaway
- Welcome All Park
- 4255 Will Lee Road, South Fulton
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26: Low Count Pop-Up with Kona Ice
- 3435 Roosevelt Highway, Atlanta
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 26: Cliftondale UMC Health Fair
- 4095 Stonewall Tell Road College Park, GA 30349
- 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The deadline for households to respond to the 2020 Census is Sept. 30. To complete the census, visit https://www.census.gov/en.html.
