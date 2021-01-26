City of South Fulton leaders will work alongside city governments across the country to learn new strategies for managing affordable housing, city planning and economic development – three key areas often overlooked in minority communities.
Led by the National League of Cities, the Cities of Opportunity initiative aims to help local leaders address holistic, interconnected factors that affect residents’ health and embed equity and resiliency in all communities.
South Fulton is among 23 cities to participate in the effort. It will join Fremont, California; Houston, Texas; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Missoula, Montana; and Plainfield, New Jersey in the Turning Crisis into Pathways to Equity and Resiliency Action cohort.
“We are extremely excited to partner with the National League of Cities to learn all the tools and resources available to us to help make South Fulton a better city to live, work, and play for generations to come,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said.
City of South Fulton was selected for the initiative for its commitment to developing a comprehensive approach to health and wellness by aligning local government functions and advancing equity through policy and systems change. Additionally, South Fulton has taken concrete steps on prioritizing racial equity, data informed decision making, civic engagement and financing to drive outcomes for their residents.
“America’s local leaders have been at the front lines of unprecedented crises including a global pandemic, a devastated economy and calls to address racial justice,” NLC director of health and wellness Sue Polis said. “The National League of Cities is proud to work with the City of South Fulton in its efforts to turn the moment into an opportunity to build a new, bright and more equitable future for all South Fulton residents.”
