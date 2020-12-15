The City of South Fulton passed several COVID-related ordinances, including a mask mandate for restaurant employees interacting with customers.
City council members recently passed a pair of ordinances aimed at preventing the spread of the virus and limiting disturbances at food and entertainment businesses. One requires businesses to follow protocols for social distancing and mask wearing, while the other sets parameters for entertainment at establishments that serve alcohol on premises.
One of the ordinances requires restaurants to comply with provisions in the statewide executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp regarding pandemic safety protocols in restaurants. Among other things, restaurants must require workers to wear face coverings when interacting with patrons; redesign seating to ensure at least six feet of separation from table to table or utilize physical barriers to sperate groups of seating within six feet; and prevent patrons from congregating on business property.
Restaurants will receive warnings for the first violations and fines of $100 per incident for subsequent offenses. The measure further encourages all residents to wear masks whenever they leave their homes.
“As the pandemic continues to impact our daily lives, many people simply want to return to a sense of normalcy and enjoy the activities they are used to,” Mayor William “Bill” Edwards said. “However, COVID-19 cases are climbing again and we must do everything in our power to minimize exposure and slow the spread of the virus. That includes practicing social distancing and wearing masks. We’re in this together and, together, we will make it through the pandemic.”
Seeking to deter crime at local nightclubs, the second ordinance sets requirements for entertainment businesses that serve alcohol. Under the measure, live bands, orchestras, pool tables, musical entertainment and or dancing are permitted where alcohol is served only if seating meets the local fire safety code, all other fire safety regulations are met and the establishment holds an appropriate business license.
Businesses also must install and operate city approved security cameras that produce retrievable video. They must agree to provide footage to police upon request. Entertainment businesses that sell alcohol must have at least two security guards on site from 6 p.m. to closing.
“A thriving nightlife, when managed in way that ensures the safety and wellbeing of patrons and neighboring properties, enhances a community’s quality of life by providing a place for residents to relax, interact and be entertained,” Edwards said. “We welcome that atmosphere in our city and will do everything we can to ensure residents remain safe while they have a good time.”
Other stipulations in the ordinance limit the number of pool tables in a business to six and require that music not be audible more than 100 feet from a business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.