The city of South Fulton declared a state of emergency and enacted a mandatory curfew to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Residents are told to be in their homes between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., with exceptions for such things as going to and from medical facilities and work, responding to emergencies, emergency and public safety personnel, essential city Personnel, people traveling through the city to a destination outside the city and/or making deliveries within South Fulton.
“It was important for the City to enact its own emergency plan to do our part to limit the spread of COVID-19 throughout the City of South Fulton," Mayor William "Bill" Edwards said. "Some residents will like the plan and others may not, but we must take action to ensure the safety of our residents and to protect them from this viru."
South Fulton has also prohibited all public gatherings of 10 or more people within the city and is requiring all businesses within the city to close indoor access to the general public daily by 9 p.m. Medical and pharmaceutical establishments are excused from the requirement.
With the exception of emergency city council meetings, South Fulton is also canceling all city meetings, including city boards, agencies and commissions.
The City of South Fulton is encouraging all residents to please follow best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Georgia Department of Public Health to help reduce the spread of the virus during this health crisis.
