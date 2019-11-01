In honor of local veterans, Christian City in Union City is planning a week filled with events and activities that will be open to the public. At the end of the week, a new Wall of Honor photo exhibit will be unveiled for the first time. Check out more information, plus dates and times, below:
Monday, Nov. 11The Creekside High School JROTC Color Guard will present the colors in the opening ceremony, followed by a musical program and recognition of Christian City’s veterans by branch of service. President and CEO, Keith Horton, will present a commemorative pin to each veteran.
Horton served in the United States military for 20 years, including his position as deputy director of the Combat Arms Force Management Division for the Pentagon. He retired at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 2006.
Horton joined Christian City as President and CEO in July 2019. The event will take place at 10 a.m. in Christian City Auditorium which is located at 7290 Lester Road.
Tuesday, Nov. 12VFW 6449 will host an evening of fellowship, including a meet-and-greet and discussion of veteran benefits.
The guest speaker is District 3 Commander, Wilbert Jordan. The event start at 6 p.m. and will be held in the auditorium.
Wednesday, Nov. 13Fifty students from the history department at Newnan High School will visit Christian City for one-on-one visitations and Q&A with veterans.
Veterans are encouraged to contact Tyler Wright at 770-703-2730 to participate. Stephen Quisenberry, Newnan High’s History Chair, will also present about various opportunities for veterans to interact with the NHS history department. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. in the auditorium.
Thursday, Nov. 14A presentation will be held at 3 p.m. in the auditorium by Dale Barnett, US Army Ret., and National Commander of the American Legion from 2015-2016.
Friday, Nov. 15Join officials for an afternoon celebrating the men and women who have served our country in the military.
A Wall of Honor featuring portraits of more than 50 veterans who currently reside at Christian City will be unveiled.
A reception with light refreshments will follow.
The event will start at 2 p.m. and the Veterans Wall of Honor portrait reveal will be at the Christian City Recreation Center located at 7345 Red Oak Road. Shuttle service will be provided from designated parking areas to the center.
For more information, visit www.christiancity.org.
