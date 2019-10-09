Attendees to 2019 Localmotion Festival of the Arts can enjoy food trucks, handcrafted beer and wine, fun for kids, art and music all day long with a headlining performance by Nappy Roots.
The fun will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 7 p.m. in downtown Hapeville on October 19. The event is free to attend.
The LocalMotion Festival will be set within historic downtown Hapeville at Jess Lucas Y-Teen Park.
The park is filled with old oaks, a walking path, a shipping container art gallery, and a historic church and carriage house, which makes it the perfect spot for the event according to officials. It is across the street from the Hapeville Depot Museum and Visitor Center and across the railroad tracks from shopping and restaurants.
After a day of local musicians hitting the stage, Billboard chart-toppers Nappy Roots will entertain the crowd.
The festival came about as a way to continue and expand the Historic College Park Arts Festival, which ended in 2015 despite drawing in many artists, vendors and attendees for years. In 2016, city officials and festival organizers clashed on when and where the festival should be held and it was ultimately canceled.
Now, the Localmotion Festival aims to bring together the arts and economic growth to all three cities that make up Atlanta’s Tri-Cities Airport Area (College Park, East Point and Hapeville). This new, broader goal is meant to unite the three cities and provide more opportunities, support, and impact for the area and the festival, according to officials.
Some spots are still open for artists and vendors. Visit www.localmotionfest.com for additional information.
