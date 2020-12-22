The YMCA at Morehouse School of Medicine Community Wellness and Fitness Center, a collaboration between Morehouse and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, which will operate it, has opened its doors.
According to a news release, the new 10,000-square-foot fitness facility, which opened Dec. 15, will serve the school’s students, faculty staff and the local community with a world-class center for health and wellness.
Located at 455 Lee St. just off Interstate 20 in Atlanta, the facility features several pieces of cardio and strength equipment, functional training space, exercise studios for group and individual instruction and four distinct core areas of use: cardio, resistance, free weights/dumbbells and group exercise.
It also includes individual programs from Y branch locations such as cycle, Zumba, Pilates/Barre, HIIT, yoga and Y Fit/Boot Camp. The YMCA facility replaces Morehouse’s current student/employee fitness center.
“This unique partnership with the Y is a wonderful addition to our new Lee Street facility and a perfect complement to our Morehouse Healthcare practice in that building, bringing new health and wellness resources to the serve the entire West End community as well as our students and employees,” Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice, the school’s president and dean, said in the release.
“We know that regular exercise provides numerous physical and mental health benefits. The Y offers our students a much more robust fitness center with greater options to meet our growing enrollment and presents area residents with a new wellness option.”
The collaboration between the Y and Morehouse is designed to ensure programming is innovative and appeals to all members with emphasis on Morehouse student and employee interests. In addition to Morehouse, the facility is also open to students and employees from the Atlanta University Center (comprising Morehouse College, Spelman College and Clark Atlanta University) and West End community residents to join as Y members. All members of this Y facility can use any metro Atlanta YMCA.
The facility opens with limited occupancy and extensive cleaning protocols in place according to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines. For more information or to join, visit ymcaatlanta.org/ymca-locations/morehouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.