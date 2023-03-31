Lincoln Property Company Southeast has negotiated a 44,000-square-foot lease with the Transportation Security Administration at 1500 Centre Parkway, a 97,696-square-foot office complex in East Point.
The deal brings the building to 95% leased. Lincoln’s Caroline Fisher, Hunter Henritze and Michael Howell represented the landlord, a partnership among SGP Real Estate, Hight Property Group and Knox Properties.
The contract signed with TSA is a long-term lease and will provide highly specialized training, classroom and office space for agents working at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The deal represents a collaborative effort between Lincoln and Lincoln’s Government Services Group based out of Washington, D.C.
TSA is the second long-term federal user the two teams have signed to the building, after the U.S. General Services Administration signed a 29,737-square-foot lease at 1500 Centre Parkway in late 2020.
“We are always pleased when we successfully work with Lincoln’s GSG team to bring high-profile tenants such as TSA to our properties in Metro Atlanta,” said Lincoln’s Henritze. “The combined experience and knowledge from both teams has proven to add value to our leasing efforts at this well-positioned asset in South Atlanta. 1500 Centre Parkway provides unparalleled access to the airport and major highways nearby, connecting tenants to the greater Atlanta metro area and making it an ideal place for TSA to relocate within the city.”
Located within the Fulton County Less Developed Census Tract, 1500 Centre Parkway positions tenants to take full advantage of various tax credits, including a $3,500 tax credit per eligible job created, which can be applied against 100% of any corporate income tax liability.
Originally built in 2008, 1500 Centre Parkway was renovated in 2018 to include an updated lobby and on-site amenities. The building offers flexible floor plates, allowing a single tenant to occupy the entire building or only a portion of the building. Sitting on 8.21 acres of land, 1500 Centre Parkway is located within a surrounding 320-acre, heavily landscaped park.
Main facade and monument signage are available.
Additional area amenities include egress and ingress to I-285, I-85, I-75 and I-20, with close proximity to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The building also offers immediate access to Camp Creek Marketplace, which features 1.1 million square feet of Class-A retail, restaurants and hotel accommodations. Within a five-minute drive or less, tenants also have access to numerous, high-quality single- and multi-family residential developments.
