The Collaborative Firm hosted the 21st South Metro Development Outlook Conference at the Georgia International Convention Center on March 8.
The annual summit—presented this year by Amazon—attracted over 700 attendees looking to receive integral insight from the southern region’s elected officials, government leaders and corporate executives.
This year’s featured speakers included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens; Collie Greenwood, General Manager and CEO of MARTA; Balram “B” Bheodari, General Manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and many others.
“I am very pleased with the feedback our firm received regarding SMDO2023. It was projected to be as successful and informative as our past two decades, and we delivered with a record number in attendance,” Michael Hightower, managing partner of the Collaborative Firm and host of the South Metro Development Outlook said in a statement. “Our powerhouse line up of speakers which included subject matter experts, professionals, and community leaders offered in-depth as well as candid discussions and strategies regarding the transformation of South Metro Atlanta and contributed to the success of this year’s conference.”
Program highlights from this year’s theme “Transforming the Future,” included Economic Forecast and Regional Growth; Exploring Georgia’s Political Landscape Today; Impact of Innovative and Emerging Technology; MARTA On the Move in South Metro; among others.
In addition to examining the current economic trajectory, the conference recognized individuals and businesses who have made an impact in the community and in their field.
This year’s honorees included Myrna White, assistant general manager, office of public & international affairs at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport who won the Legacy Award; Eldrin Bell, former Clayton County Chairman, who won the Public Service Award; and Cynthia Jenkins, CEO of Southern Crescent Habitat for Humanity, who won the Leadership Award.
The list of Speakers included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Teretta Rodgers with Amazon, founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting Group Tharon Johnson, Kennesaw State University’s director of Econometric Center Roger Tutterow, MARTA CEO and general manager Collie Greenwood, president and CEO of Goodwill of North Georgia Keith Parker, president and CEO of Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Veronica Maldonado-Torres, Atlanta Regional Commission’s executive director Anna Roach, president of Atlanta Technical College Victoria Seals, and Fulton County’s Development Authority executive director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford.
