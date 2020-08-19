A new restaurant has opened in Hapeville to offer diners a healthy and quick lunch or dinner option.
Grub Fresh Bowls and Wraps opened Aug. 17, and was created for healthy, active, busy individuals who seek convenient yet nutritious food on the go.
Grub founder Philip Jones, a Chicago native, has lived in the Hapeville area for 13 years. He opened Grub after noticing the need for additional healthy food options in the city. Jones also owns four successful Smoothie King locations/franchises, including one near the new restaurant.
“I created Grub because I would spend hours looking for something quick and healthy to eat,” he said in a news release. “The lack of options made it challenging to maintain a healthy lifestyle while working such a busy schedule. After years of frustration, I decided to recruit a classically trained chef to help me take my passionate idea and create a solution that left me feeling satisfied and recharged.”
That chef would be Kelley Hicks, who has used nearly two decades of industry experience to help develop the menu. She and Jones created nontraditional bowl and wrap options which change seasonally, and all food is made in-house, from scratch with fresh ingredients. Guests can choose jasmine rice, brown rice and/or a flatbread wrap to accompany any menu item including:
♦ Jerk Chicken Bowl (sautéed peppers and onions, pineapple salsa, mango jerk sauce and shaved lettuce)
♦ Sweet and Spicy Salmon Bowl (edamame, shredded cabbage, green onions, sesame seeds, sweet chili and haricot vert)
♦ Southwest Bowl (pico de gallo, black beans, roasted corn, green onions, cilantro and shaved lettuce)
♦ Philly Cheesesteak Wrap
♦ Buffalo Chicken Wrap
♦ Grilled Veggie Wrap with spicy harissa.
According to the release, Jones plans to perfect the Grub business model in Hapeville before embarking on a strategy to open a total of five Grub locations throughout metro Atlanta in five years.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Grub will offer contactless pickup and delivery options, and all team members get temperature checks and health screenings before their shift and wear protective gear. The restaurant will sanitize all high-contact surfaces and seating throughout the day and comply with state and local social distancing guidelines.
Currently Grub offers only outdoor seating and takeout options with no drive-thru. It is located at 876 Virginia Ave., Suite B, Hapeville, convenient and close to the Atlanta airport. The restaurant offers catering and typical delivery services including DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates.
For more information, visit www.grubbowls.com or Facebook and Instagram @GrubBowls.
