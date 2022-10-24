Atlanta-based Macauley Investments announced earlier this month that work is underway on a 42-acre destination development, Nexus Union.
At the intersection of South Fulton Parkway and Hwy. 92, the property is comprised of luxury apartments and a variety of retail, upscale dining and service establishments.
“Our vision for this incredible site is to bring to Union City and South Fulton County the type of development that, until now, residents would drive to other parts of Atlanta to find,” Stephen Macauley, the firm’s CEO, said in a statement.
Site development has commenced, with the developer anticipating completion in early 2023, and construction beginning shortly thereafter. The project will comprise 210,000 sq. ft. of shops and restaurants, including a 20,000 sq. ft. boutique grocery store, an adjoining 12,000 sq. ft. food hall, gym, and private club.
“This destination will have something for everyone. Demand for space is significant. Retailers, restaurateurs and other providers that have demonstrated a successful history of catering to the discerning buyer, will be carefully curated,” Macauley added.
To provide the level of leasing experience required for the project, the firm has tapped Ackerman & Company’s Courtney Brumbelow.
“We are identifying and securing tenants that will meet not only our high expectations, but those of the community,” said Macauley. The firm is also in discussion with multiple apartment developers, that have a keen interest in bringing luxury studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences to market.
Union City Mayor Vince Williams expressed his excitement for the project.
“We’ve set the foundational stage with our strong commercial base and Union City is excited to welcome long awaited vibrant quality retail, dining and living environments,” he said in a statement.
The developer plans a series of community engagement meetings to keep residents informed on the progress of Nexus Union.
