The city of East Point successfully launched its first Small Business Assistance Program, utilizing funds through the American Rescue Plan Act to help 27 small businesses in East Point impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic get back to business.
The total amount awarded for the program from the rescue plan act, also called ARPA, was $270,000. Each selected business was awarded $10,000 to keep their doors open and serve the community.
“Our small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, and it is important that we provide continuous support,” Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement. “I am proud of our staff for successfully launching this program and being a beacon of hope for small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The program was championed by Councilwoman Stephanie Gordon who suggested utilizing ARPA funds to assist small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. From there, a Small Business Assistance Program committee made up of East Point staff was formed to design the program, review applications, score and evaluate each business. Applications were accepted in June of 2022 and closed in July. The program received a total of 43 applications.
Scoring was based on required documentations such as financials and a statement of hardship. To qualify a business must have nine employees or fewer, be East Point based, and demonstrate a need for financial relief from the impact of COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 pandemic took a profound toll on the nation’s economy and adversely impacted several small businesses in East Point,” Councilwoman Stephanie Gordon said in a statement. “I’m grateful that our Small Business Grant program has provided essential funding to aid in keeping small businesses afloat during these unprecedented times.”
The recipients were recognized at the Nov. 7 East Point City Council meeting by the committee, which consists of Taffini Guffie (Senior Management Analyst), Saasha Demps (Assistant to the City Manager), Yolanda Broome (Contracts & Procurement Director), Shaquita Barnes (Grants Manager) and Maceo Rogers (Economic Development Director).
Patricia Mosely, owner of Lerod Southwest Enterprises, LLC., shared how the funds impacted her business which provides property management and janitorial services.
“When you bid on a contract now they want everything to be COVID related and have certain materials and I didn’t have them,” she said. “I was struggling trying to figure out how to get them and this grant came along at the right time and I was in the right place. Now I can bid with the other companies.”
The selected businesses are required to report to the city how they plan to utilize the funds by Dec. 31.
The following businesses were awarded funding through the program:
♦ ATOC 24 Hour Mobile Services
♦ B&P Studios
♦ Ballethnic Dance Company
♦ Big Top LLC
♦ Car Jock Mobile
♦ Castle Group Consultants LLC
♦ Extension Blow Dry Bar
♦ Got Broke Glass, LLC
♦ Griffin Fitness LLC
♦ Huff Tax LLC
♦ Ivy League Extensions
♦ Jade Array, LLC
♦ Lerod SW Enterprise
♦ Melissa L. George
♦ Middlebrooks Heating & Air
♦ OMG Booth
♦ Plated Pleasures Private Chef
♦ Silver’s Delight
♦ SlipSquad
♦ Starr Stage
♦ STK Events
♦ Taco Pete, Inc.
♦ The Rich & Poor
♦ Totally U Salon
♦ A Family Foot & Leg Care
♦ Tresses of Dior Salon LLC
♦ Vital Balance Massage & Bodywork LLC
