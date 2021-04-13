Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) is celebrating the opening of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Hapeville starting April 16 by giving away free coffee and donuts.
April 16 through 22 from 7 to 10 a.m., the eatery, located at 925 Virginia Ave., will surprise 100 lucky guests with free coffee for a year. Also, April 16 from 5 a.m. to noon, the restaurant will offer customers free medium hot or iced coffee, and April 16 from noon to 9 p.m. and all day April 17, patrons will receive a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.
April 16, Dunkin’ franchisee network JVS Bakery LLC will host a socially distant ribbon-cutting ceremony with Hapeville Mayor Alan Hallman, Alderman at-Large Mike Rast, Councilman (1st Ward) Mark Adams and Family Life Helps Food Pantry founder and Director Jane Gunter.
In an effort to give back to the community it serves, JVS Bakery and the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation will make a $1,000 donation to Family Life Helps to further its mission to supply food and basic life necessities to those in need in Hapeville, College Park and East Point.
The new 2,100 square-foot restaurant will employ 25 workers and will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Additionally, the store features Dunkin’s Next Gen restaurant design, with a modern atmosphere, a convenient drive-thru, and innovative technologies, including:
♦ Modern design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment.
♦ Premium pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages will be served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold drinks, such as coffees, iced teas, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality, flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order.
♦ Increased energy efficiency: Next Gen restaurants are designed to meet DD Green Achievement specifications. Stores that achieve DD Green Achievement status, including the one in Hapeville, are built with sustainable and efficient elements like LED lighting, high-efficiency mechanical equipment, low-flow faucets, and more.
Including the new Hapeville restaurant, JVS Bakery owns and operates six Dunkin’ locations in Georgia. For more information, visit dunkindonuts.com.
