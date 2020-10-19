One Atlanta couple is giving back by opening Evopia, a new nonprofit in southwest Fulton County to help the community in a variety of ways.
Majesty and Elize Gayle, who have been successful with their real estate company, INTL Realty Partners, which cleared more than $1.5 million in revenue in its first year of business, opened Evopia’s headquarters on Oct. 1.
Located at 4525 Fulton Industrial Blvd. SW in Atlanta, Evopia is a membership social media platform and nonprofit. It has over 3,000 members and focuses on eliminating homelessness in the United States. In March the Gayles launched a $100 million fund to improve distressed areas by eliminating vacant properties and creating affordable housing solutions.
According to a news release, Gayles plan to accomplish their mission by “leveraging real estate’s power to globally protect Black people’s economic, health and political interest.”
Evopia focuses on pooling the resources within the Black community to benefit the entire African diaspora. It is establishing 25 chapters across the country to aim to rehabilitate Black communities. A local food bank will be based in each chapter, and the Atlanta headquarters has free donation drop-off and pick-up in the Atlanta area.
The Atlanta facility also has:
♦ meeting rooms with sinks for four people or less to accommodate frequent hand washing and social-distancing measures
♦ corporate office mailing services
♦ isolated, one-person offices for video streaming, zoom meetings and hosting webinars in solitude with high-speed Wi-Fi
♦ a playroom managed by a professional caretaker for children 5 and younger
♦ Three studios (music recording, video and photography)
For more information, visit evopia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.