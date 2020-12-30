Christian City, Inc. has announced the election of eight new trustees.
The following individuals joined the nonprofit organization’s board of trustees during 2020: Dale Cardwell - TrustDale; Christopher Gilliam - VP Operations, Headley Construction; Phil Hamilton - retired executive director, AMRO Bank; Russ Heil – retired, Delta Air Lines; Michael Johnston - Partner, Nicholas, Cauley & Associates; Ginger Pope – wealth advisor, Truist; David Sexton – CFO/Controller, operation mobilization/Tyrone; and Jacquelyn Thornton - executive director, Two Sparrows Village.
The board elected the following officers to serve for fiscal year 2021: Chairman - Paul Chancey, CPA, Cherry Bekaert LLP; vice chairman - Mike Harbin, community volunteer; and Treasurer - Terry Head, strategic systems support analyst, Georgia Power Company.
Keith Horton, President & CEO, said, “We appreciate the leadership and commitment of our board of trustees, especially as Christian City embarks on ambitious plans to expand the programs and services offered on our campus. The founders and early leaders of Christian City answered the call to serve the most vulnerable in our society, children and senior adults. Today, we continue the mission to love our neighbor and offer hope by caring for the least of these. Our bold vision demands a bold board of trustees, and I am excited about working with these wise and generous leaders.”
