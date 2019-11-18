LifeLine Animal Project is offering a Black Friday deal like no other with a Mega Adoption Event.
From November 29 through December 2, the nonprofit will be offering free adoptions at all LifeLine shelters in DeKalb and Fulton Counties. There will be no additional charge for an adopted dog or cat’s spay/neuter, microchip and vaccines, saving pet owners $300.
“LifeLine Animal Project’s DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services shelters are full, so hundreds of great dogs and cats waiting for forever homes. LifeLine is urging the Atlanta community to ‘Adopt, don’t shop’ and save lives this Black Friday weekend,” stated officials.
The Mega Adoption Event is valid at all of LifeLine’s shelters which include:
-DeKalb County Animal Services, 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee
-Fulton County Animal Services, 860 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta
-LifeLine Cat Adoption Center, 3172 E. Ponce de Leon in Scottdale
-LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta
For more information and to view profiles of available dogs and cats looking for forever homes, visit www.lifelineanimal.org.
