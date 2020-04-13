Bank of America awarded Grady Health System $500,000 to expand treatment and testing capacity critically needed to support growing patient numbers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The grant will support Grady’s efforts to increase capacity for acute patient care, and to expand in-house testing resources to perform as many as 350 coronavirus tests per day.
“This generous gift from Bank of America directly impacts how we are able to respond to the COVID-19 health crisis and provides critical resources for patient care,” president and CEO of Grady Health System John Haupert said. “We are most fortunate to have such a committed community partner in this most important effort.”
As Georgia’s busiest Level 1 trauma center and a leader in emergency care, having the resources to meet the community’s many needs is vital. With the expected peak in the state’s hospital capacity April 23, the generosity of Bank of America helps Grady maintain the highest level of readiness and access for those who need care.
“We are committed to helping provide the Grady Health Foundation with the resources it needs to support patients in the most vulnerable populations of Atlanta,” Atlanta market president for Bank of America Wendy Stewart said. “Our support of Grady, and 13 other local organizations that are addressing immediate humanitarian needs, is part of the $1.1 million Bank of America has committed in Atlanta to support and address pressing needs related to the coronavirus.”
To help stop the spread of COVID-19, Grady Hospital is limiting the number of visitors and screening everyone before entering the hospital. The hospital has also cancelled elective surgeries and procedures.
Grady says it has a stable supply of personal protective equipment, but is accepting donations. For information on donations, email covid.donation@gmh.edu. Supplies like surgical masks, N95s, cloth masks, or sani-wipes will be most helpful.
