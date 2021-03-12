Authorities say Warren Vernell Robertson, III, a prolific gun trafficker, along with two of his accomplices, has been sentenced for a variety of federal offenses involving the illicit resale of Georgia-sourced firearms on the streets of Baltimore, Maryland.
“Criminals who unlawfully traffic in firearms often only export crime and violence to other communities,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “The impact of gun trafficking on our communities is especially acute now, given the uptick in violent crime occurring in many cities.”
According to officials, from 2018, through the date of his arrest in mid-2020, Robertson trafficked more than 100 firearms from Georgia to Maryland. During that time, Robertson, 25, of East Point, paid at least four other people, including co-defendant 24-year-old Asante Moore of Atlanta, to unlawfully purchase firearms on his behalf. Robertson also purchased firearms online using nearly a dozen fictitious names and email addresses. Robertson then sold the firearms in Baltimore.
According to authorities, several of the guns trafficked by Robertson were recovered by law enforcement officers and from individuals involved in criminal activities. ATF agents in Maryland seized nearly a dozen pistols and a rifle from inside a rental car Robertson had driven from Atlanta. Additionally, only weeks after Moore purchased a semiautomatic pistol for Robertson, Baltimore police officers recovered the firearm from a drug dealer. The pistol was fully loaded at that time.
In addition, during the first three months of 2020, Moore purchased more than 20 guns for Robertson. On March 16, 2020, Moore, Robertson and Robertson’s cousin, Erik Alfonso Cohen, Jr., traveled together to a pawn shop in Jonesboro to purchase three of those guns. At the time, Cohen was prohibited from possessing firearms because he had been convicted of a weapons-related offense in Maryland. Robertson’s criminal history also included convictions for drug possession and other offenses.
Robertson was sentenced March 10, to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on Nov. 20, to the offense of making a false statement to a licensed firearms dealer.
Moor was sentenced Dec. 2, to three months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Moore pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, to the offense of unlawfully dealing in firearms.
Cohen, 23, of Edgewood, Maryland, was sentenced March 3, to one year, six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release. Cohen pleaded guilty on Dec. 3, to the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.
“These defendants put guns in the hands of criminals,” ATF Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta said. “ATF will continue to focus its attention on anyone who chooses to arm criminals and willfully contribute to the violence harming our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.