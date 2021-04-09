The Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm donated $115,000 to the City of South Fulton's Welcome All Park.
Their $115,000 donation through their Good Neighbor Clubs renovation program will be used to renovate an activity room at the city park and multipurpose facility. Good Neighbor Clubs are an extension of the foundation’s efforts to provide safe learning and technology spaces and increase engagement in local metropolitan communities.
“Public/Private partnerships are a great way to provide benefits and improvements for our residents,” City of South Fulton’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Department director Tony Phillips said.
In recent years, the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm sponsored renovations of three outdoor basketballs courts at South Fulton parks through their Good Neighbor Clubs program. Each renovation included new basketball goals, nets and court surfacing designed with the Atlanta Hawks logo.
The renovation will transform an activity room at the Welcome All Multipurpose Center to include new technology, a gaming area, learning pods and lounge. The renovation is expected to begin in May and projected to finish in July, before the beginning of the next school year.
“The last year has been challenging for all. We appreciate the Atlanta Hawks Foundation and State Farm for their willingness to invest in our communities and help create positive outcomes for our people, families, and neighborhoods,” Phillips said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.