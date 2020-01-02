A grant from The Home Depot Foundation will help seniors and veterans age-in-place in affordable, safe and attractive homes through Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.
The $450,000 grant will be used for Atlanta Habitat’s Repair with Kindness (RWK) program to pay for critical home repairs on owner-occupied homes in Atlanta and south Fulton County. Through a companion program, Brush with Kindness (BWK), homes can be refreshed with exterior paint. Since its launch in 2016, RWK has been offered to non-Habitat homeowners in targeted neighborhoods that include Dixie Hills, the historic Westside (English Avenue, Vine City, Ashview Heights, Atlanta University Center), and all neighborhoods in NPU Z including Orchard Knob and South River Gardens.
In 2019, RWK was expanded to East Point, Grove Park, and the Lightning neighborhood of Fairburn. Historically, BWK has been offered for homes built by the nonprofit. Due to the success of this program, Atlanta Habitat has expanded BWK to reach homeowners whose homes were not built by Atlanta Habitat in the Ashview Heights and East Point neighborhoods.
“Our critical repair program targets homeowners who are the bedrock of many of Atlanta’s older communities. With the Home Depot’s help, Atlanta Habitat is changing the quality of their lives and fighting against displacement with so many communities under development pressure,” said Lisa Y. Gordon, Atlanta Habitat President and CEO. “There are times when members of our community have to choose between paying for home repairs or food, medicine or other basics. Through these services, our residents, including seniors and veterans, don’t have to make these tough choices. Atlanta Habitat is sincerely grateful for The Home Depot and its dedication to Atlanta Habitat families.”
The Home Depot Foundation donation enables the organization to help more homeowners in both RWK and BWK programs, stated officials.
“We’re proud to work alongside our hometown partners, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity on such an important cause. We hope these joint efforts further our mission to revitalize Atlanta’s historic neighborhoods and continue to be positive for everyone involved,” says Jena Alford, Manager of Atlanta Hometown Giving for The Home Depot Foundation.
Home repairs, which Atlanta Habitat provides with certified licensed subcontractors, include roof replacement to accessibility amenities, storm door and window installations and other repairs that improve health, safety, or weatherization. To be considered for the program, homes must be at least 15 years old. Additionally, homeowners need to be in good standing with their mortgages, insurance, and property taxes and meet income and other requirements. Homeowners also are required to be present while repairs are being made and contribute sweat-equity hours.
Wallace and Jannette Reed recently had a new roof installed and an old oak tree that hung over it cut down through Repair with Kindness.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” said Wallace Reed, a 58-year-old U.S. Army veteran who has lived with his wife in their Rosedale Heights home for 28 years.
Atlanta Habitat also built a new concrete walkway for the couple and left eight packages of shingles for the roof for future use.
By the end of 2019, more than 150 veterans and seniors and other homeowners in need will have received RWK or BWK improvements, an increase from the original goal of 141 homes this year.
Atlanta and south Fulton residents can apply for the programs by contacting Stefanie Gough, Family Services Home Repair Program Coordinator, at 404-465-1068 or stefanie.gough@atlantahabitat.org.
