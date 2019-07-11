The popular hip hop group Goodie Mob is "coming home” to the City of East Point and will perform at a free outdoor concert during "Wednesday Wind Down In The Point.” It will take place on Wednesday, July 24 from 5 to 9 p.m. in the Downtown Commons, located at 2757 East Point Street in East Point. The City of East Point is designating this month’s Wednesday Wind Down as the “Coming Home Celebration For Goodie Mob,” a group comprised of four members, Big Gipp, Khujo, Cee-Lo and T-Mo. Also performing at East Point’s Wednesday Wind Down are national recording artists Kilo Ali, Dana Dane, Cherrelle and the popular local group Jukebox, featuring Quinn who is a former member of the national R&B group Blackstreet. “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point” will be hosted by V-103’s Greg Street and WAOK’s Derrick Boazman. Both radio personalities will be broadcasting live from the event.
Goodie Mob was formed in 1991. The group is a member of the Dungeon Family that was founded by Rico Wade, an American songwriter and record producer who is from East Point. As a result, members of Goodie Mob spent a great deal of time in East Point, which the group considers a second home.
East Point government officials are excited about Goodie Mob’s return to the City at East Point’s “Wednesday Wind Down In The Point.” The groups upcoming performance has generated an enormous buzz in East Point and throughout Atlanta metro. There will be a special presentation to Goodie Mob by East Point’s Mayor and Council at 7:45 p.m. on the day of the event, and Goodie Mob will perform immediately thereafter.
This is the second year for Wednesday Wind Down In The Point, which is a summer concert series, featuring national and local bands, held on the fourth Wednesday of the month during May through August. “Wednesday Wind Down has exceeded our expectations,” said Councilmember Sharon Shropshire who had the foresight to start Wednesday Wind Down In The Point. “It provides a huge economic development opportunity for East Point while providing the citizens of East Point and beyond a platform to enjoy free top-notch entertainment."
A variety of food trucks along with the East Point Farmers Market will be onsite. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their blankets and chairs. Tents, smoking, outside food/beverage, and pets will not be allowed. The city strongly encourages concertgoers to use MARTA to get to the event across from the East Point MARTA Train Station (2848 East Main St). Additional parking will be available at East Point’s Customer Care facility (2791 East Point Street), East Point’s Grady Health Center (1595 W Cleveland Ave), the gravel parking lot on W. Cleveland Avenue next to the Grady Health Center and the Wagon Works parking lot (1514 Cleveland Avenue).
