Thirty-four-year-old Alfonzo Jamal Lewis has been convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.
According to U.S. Attorney Pak, on multiple occasions in late 2015, Lewis traveled from southwest Georgia to the metro Atlanta area and purchased bulk amounts of cocaine. He then took the cocaine back to the Albany area to sell. On Aug. 20, 2015, HIDTA agents observed Lewis entering and exiting a drug stash house in Decatur, but did not attempt an arrest.
Four months later, on Dec. 14, 2015, agents observed Lewis entering and exiting a drug stash house in East Point, where they observed him place a backpack on the backseat of his vehicle. While on his way back to Albany from East Point, Lewis’s vehicle was stopped by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol for speeding.
According to Pak, five kilograms of highly-pure cocaine were recovered from the backseat, and Lewis was arrested.
“For more than a decade, despite a ceaseless pattern of criminality, Alfonzo Lewis was a beneficiary of probated sentences and dismissed charges in the state system,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “My office and the Office of National Drug Control Policy’s HIDTA program are committed to ensuring that drug dealers and traffickers like Lewis are held to account for their crimes.”
Immediately following his arrest, Lewis was charged in Fulton County Superior Court with trafficking in cocaine. According to Pak, Lewis had been released from prison only one year earlier. Despite having recently served a sentence for several serious state offenses, including aggravated assault, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Lewis was granted a bond and released from state custody on the Fulton County charge.
A Superior Court judge later dismissed the trafficking case entirely. Thereafter, a federal grand jury charged Lewis with conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. After a three-day trial, Lewis was convicted on Feb. 5 of both charges.
Sentencing for Lewis is May 12, at 1:30 p.m. before U.S. District Judge William M. Ray, II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.