The city of South Fulton city council approved the purchase of an armored tactical vehicle at its regularly scheduled September 24 council meeting. Residents and community activists verbalized both opposition and support to the purchase of the security vehicle during the meeting.
The Lenco BearCat armored tactical vehicle is designed for law enforcement and used to protect officers during tense situations, like a SWAT standoff.
“It is important that we equip our officers with the proper tools so they can effectively perform their jobs every day,” said city of South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. “We have responded to 19 SWAT situations in 2019 alone without this life-saving equipment. Having the proper equipment to ensure the safety of our officers is paramount, as it affects recruiting and retention."
The total cost to purchase the BearCat armored vehicle is $377,902. The city of South Fulton Police Department will lease-purchase the vehicle with the first payment due in Fiscal Year 2021.
