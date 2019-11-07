A suspect has been captured after arrest warrants were issued for a shooting at a Union City Bowling Alley which injured a security guard.
Police apprehended 18-year-old Daijon Tyes in Clayton County after a shooting incident and subsequent investigation on Goodson Connector Road.
On November 1 at about 7:20 p.m., Union City police were notified of a shooting that occurred at Citizens Lanes located at 5100 Goodson Connector Road.
Once officers arrived on scene, they were alerted to a female victim whom was shot in the lower torso. Officers on scene then began to render aid until Grady EMS arrived.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was a film production crew on scene filming for an upcoming movie. Crew members got into a verbal altercation with 3 unknown male subjects. One of the crew members continued to escort the subjects off the movie set. Shortly thereafter, one of the male subjects began shooting towards the film production crew striking a vehicle and a female security guard whom was just exiting her vehicle for shift work at the bowling alley.
The Union City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division received a number of tips on credible leads throughout the investigation, according to officials.
The security guard has been identified as Tomesha Brown, an employee of Reel Security Corporation. She was recently listed in stable condition from her injuries and looks to make a full recovery.
Tyes was wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was arrested on November 6.
