About 100 kids at the South Fulton Tennis Center got a surprise during practice when tennis phenom Venus Williams made an appearance.
Williams stopped by the center following her visit to Atlanta to compete in the BB&T Atlanta Open.
City of South Fulton leaders also welcomed Williams to the tennis center located in District 3 of the city. District 3 Councilwoman Helen Willis explained, “I am hoping Williams’ visit will shed light on the South Fulton Tennis Center’s need for additional funding to restore at least 24 tennis courts and to help support and develop the next generation of tennis greats.”
During William’s visit she played a few rounds of tennis with each age group at the center’s tennis courts and she instructed the young tennis hopefuls on how to improve their game.
"I love to be out here with the kids," Williams said during an interview. "It keeps me motivated to keep going. Hopefully, we'll see some future stars come out of this, but more than anything, I hope we see a lot of success stories by using this sport."
“Venus Williams is an iconic figure in the game of tennis,” said City of South Fulton’s Parks & Recreation Director Tony Phillips. “Her notable success both on and off the court has inspired a generation of youth. It is truly an honor to have her visit the South Fulton Tennis Center.”
Venus and her sister Serena have revolutionized the game of tennis since their youth and have played the game in front of worldwide audiences. The Williams sisters are widely recognized for their powerful strokes and amazing athleticism and have dominated Singles and Doubles matches at Wimbledon, The U.S. Open and The French Open. Venus is the only tennis player to have won a medal at four Olympic games.
ccording to the Women’s Tennis Association, Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, has earned 49 Singles titles over the course of her professional career.
