College Park voters are facing a runoff election to decide the mayor of the city.
With 100 precincts reporting in the city, the top two candidates with the most votes are incumbent Jack Longino, who has received 25 percent of the votes while challenger Bianca Broom has received 35 percent of the votes.
A runoff election will occur on Dec. 3.
Throughout many cities in south Fulton County, incumbents were voted back into their city council seats.
There was 9.8 percent voter turnout throughout Fulton County with more than 32,000 ballots cast.
