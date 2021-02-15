All lanes southbound I-75/85 near Langford Parkway are still shut down after crews removed a dangling tractor trailer from the overpass.
The truck carrying 44,000 pounds of toilets and sinks crashed into the fence on the State Route 166 East exit ramp (Langford Parkway) to I-75 around 11 a.m. Jan. 15. A crane appeared at the scene around 12:15 to try to wrench the truck away from the fence. By 1 p.m., crew were able to remove the truck, but the fence is still hanging over the interstate below.
The driver was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.
Traffic was backed up to the Downtown Connector. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the lanes should re-open by 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.