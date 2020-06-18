Police say a 6-year-old boy was shot and killed in the city of South Fulton June 17.
City of South Fulton Police Department responded to the 2600 block of Fox Hall Lane S regarding a person shot call around 6:50 p.m. A 6-year-old boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the child died on scene, but no more information has been released.
