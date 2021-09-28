Skeletal remains were located by the property owner of a rural piece of land off of Mt. Olivet Road in west central Paulding County last week.
On September 22, 2021 at approximately 6:00 PM Deputies and Detectives of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded location in the Mt. Olivet community of Paulding County, in reference to skeletal human remains that were newly discovered.
Detectives immediately contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) for their assistance in this case. As of now, the human remains are unidentified and Detectives and Agents are working to identify the person.
Detectives and Agents are actively comparing all local missing person cases as well as the missing person cases in surrounding jurisdictions. The skeletal remains were transported to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta by the Paulding County Coroner’s Office.
Both the GBI’s Medical Examiner and Forensic Anthropologists will examine the remains in an attempt to identify the decedent.
If you have any information regarding this case, or think this could be a missing person from another jurisdiction, please contact Detectives and/or Agents.
Information can be relayed to Detectives and Agents via the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division tip line at (770) 443-3047 or by using the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app.
Remember, your tips can remain anonymous through our tip line or mobile app.
