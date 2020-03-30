Six more inmates at the Fulton County Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), increasing the total number of current prisoners with the virus to 13, all male.
According to a March 30 news release from the Fulton Sheriff’s Office, which manages the jail, the six inmates tested positive the previous day and possibly March 30. That release came after another March 30 release that stated three inmates had contracted the virus.
“The three male patients are being cared for by medical staff within the jail,” the earlier release stated. “They are in isolation with the four other inmates who tested positive for the virus last week. Those four inmates who previously tested positive for COVID-19 are showing signs of improvement, according to medical staff.
“An eighth inmate who was the first with a confirmed case of the virus was hospitalized and released from jail last week.”
Sheriff Ted Jackson thanked his staff, the county’s medical services provider, NaphCare, and the jail’s medical team members for their service.
“Those employees are coming to work, taking precautions, and their commitment is admirable,” the release stated. “Deputies continue to use a touch-free thermometer to read the temperatures of all staff members and other approved visitors who enter through the front of the jail. Inmate visitation is limited to video via fultonsheriff.net and meetings with attorneys, clergy, judges and investigators.
“In addition to the standard preliminary medical screenings for inmates during the booking process, medical staff are on alert for persons with coronavirus symptoms and/or possible exposure to someone with the disease.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.