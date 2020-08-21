The Sandy Springs Police Department announced it has arrested a suspect accused of driving the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run incident on Georgia 400 that resulted in a pedestrian’s death.
According to a news release, Aug. 19 at 2:42 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call in the area of 400 north near Spalding Drive regarding a pedestrian who had been hit by a car. There they found a deceased female victim on the highway.
“Sandy Springs Police traffic investigators, after speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, were able to determine that the involved vehicle had fled the scene upon striking the victim,” the release stated. “Investigators are now looking for a 2006-2007 Honda Civic (unknown color) with severe front-end damage and missing its passenger-side mirror.”
In a follow-up news release Aug. 20, the police stated its traffic investigators discovered the identity of the vehicle and driver allegedly responsible for the pedestrian’s death and located him. The suspect is identified as Hugo Rodriguez-Perez, 34, of Douglasville, and he was arrested at his home without incident. His 2007 Honda Civic was impounded by the police for processing.
Rodriguez-Perez has been charged with felony vehicular homicide in the first degree and felony hit and run, and other charges are forthcoming, pending the completion of the investigation.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Gilmore at SGilmore@SandySpringsGA.Gov or 770-551-6915.
