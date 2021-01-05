Based on the numbers at one Fulton County polling precinct, the Election Day turnout in the Jan. 5 general runoff election could be higher than the Nov. 3 presidential election, despite the record number of residents voting early in person or via absentee ballot.
At the Peachtree Presbyterian Church poll location in Buckhead, nearly 200 of the about 2,400 registered voters had already cast ballots on Election Day as of 10:31 a.m. When a reporter arrived at 10:16 a.m., there was no line outside the building but five waiting inside.
“Turnout has been better than expected, more than the in-person (vote) in the presidential election,” Poll Manager Trent Allen said. “So, we’re averaging almost a voter a minute. Almost 200 have come through, and it’s stayed pretty steady, which is nice.”
According to the Fulton government website, 241,332 residents cast ballots during the early voting period Dec. 14 through 30, and another 87,739 voted via absentee ballots. Statewide, according to a CNN report, 1.7 million residents voted early and another 856,643 cast absentee ballots.
The runoff has drawn national attention because control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance with both of Georgia’s Senate seats on the line. Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler face Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, respectively. One Public Service Commission election is also on the ballot.
In the Nov. 3 election, a record 5 million Georgians voted, including 528,777 Fulton residents. In that election, 1.3 million cast absentee ballots statewide, and in Fulton, 316,838 voted early and 148,319 cast absentee ballots.
Back at the runoff at Peachtree Presbyterian, Allen said there were no problems with the voting machines or with residents having issues with the health and safety measures the county implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Everyone’s had a mask,” he said. “If they don’t, we provide them. We had one lady who (said), ‘Oh, I forgot my mask and I don’t want to go home,’ and she saw we had them and was really thankful.
“Fulton County’s getting better and better with each election, and this one I feel really good about and it’s gone really smoothly.”
