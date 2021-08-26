The city of Roswell is bringing back a long-standing tradition this fall. On Oct. 9, the city will honor and celebrate Roswell’s youngest residents at the 71st Annual Frances McGahee Youth Day Celebration, which features a parade in downtown Roswell at 10 a.m. and Fall Farm Days at Smith Plantation, starting at 11 a.m.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church on Mimosa Blvd. and will travel up Canton Street, eventually ending at Roswell Area Park. This year’s parade theme is “Stronger Together” in light of the “resilience and hope the community has shared during this difficult year,” a news release said.
The parade will feature floats created by many schools and organizations throughout the community. For float applications, rules and information, visit www.roswellgov.com/YouthDay. Applications are due Sept. 20.
Immediately following the parade from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is Fall Farm Days at Smith Plantation. This free event features activities and crafts celebrating the fall season:
- Activities this year include a farm petting zoo, pumpkin patch exploration and craft, music with kids’ sing-along, hands-on planting activities, bird feeder creation, crafts and a scavenger hunt.
- Demonstrations will include open-hearth cooking, blacksmithing and pottery.
- Brand new this year is a touch-a-truck opportunity where kids can get up close and explore many big vehicles and equipment.
- Smith Plantation historic house museum will be open to the public for free self-guided tours during the event hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Fall Farm Days is sponsored by Border Equipment and is supported by Roswell Garden Club, which will be assisting with activities and selling concessions.
Hosted by Roswell’s Recreation, Parks, Historic, and Cultural Affairs Department, the Youth Day celebration began in 1950 when a group of Roswell families came together to sponsor a day of fun and a parade for the community’s children. The following year, Mayor Ford Rucker sealed the tradition for the city of Roswell by proclaiming the second Saturday of October would be Youth Day.
