For Noel Schenck, what started as a way to help her mother and others get the COVID-19 vaccine has exploded into an effort aiding thousands.
In January, Schenck, Devon Tarter and Kelly Hanretta, all of Roswell; Lynley Teras of Candler Park and Allie Pridgen of Cumming co-founded the GA COVID VAX APPT HELP Facebook group. It connects Georgians 65 and older, who have been eligible to get the vaccine since Jan. 11, with those who can help guide them through the process of receiving it.
“So my mom is in the (Phase) 1A category, and when we first heard the vaccines were rolling out, it was at the top of my list to help her get an appointment,” Schenck said. “Through the process of helping her get an appointment and book a second appointment, which was not automatic, I realized how difficult it was.
“I consider myself as savvy on the web, but thought it was tough for someone to do this on their own. I started my own Facebook group. I was watching the Publix and Fulton County Health Department (web) pages, and I helped friends book appointments for their parents.”
Like Schenck, Hanretta co-founded the group when she helped her parents get vaccinated.
“They live in Canton and didn’t have a lot of will power to stay home because they want to go to church and go out to dinner,” she said. “I really wanted them vaccinated. I started following the vaccination sites on when appointments opened. Cherokee (County) opened their appointments in the second week in January and Fulton County followed suit.
“They live in a 55-and-older community. A day after I sent out the (Cherokee website) link to them and at the bottom of my email I included my contact info, I started getting calls and emails from her neighbors asking what I could do to help get them appointments. They thought I was working for the health department. I thought everybody was stalking the vaccination pages (like me). Noel took the bull by the horns and got the group set up. She started sharing information and asked if I could help, and I was happy to help.”
Demand for the vaccine remains high. At the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ Feb. 1 meeting, a healthcare consultant said the county had a waiting list of 92,502 individuals through Feb. 1. Since then Fulton has disabled its waiting list so it could speed up the process of scheduling appointments for those already waiting as it switches to a statewide scheduling system. Other counties have had similarly high demands.
Vaccination providers prefer individuals to make their appointments online rather than by phone. So, the group helps connect those looking out for seniors who either aren’t computer literate or don’t have access to a computer or the internet with volunteers that can help schedule appointments for both their first and second doses, since the current vaccines (made by Moderna and Pfizer) require two shots.
The group is public, which means you only need to a Facebook membership, which is free, to join. It has grown to more than 5,500 members and has nearly 100 volunteers helping answer questions.
“We do have a lot of daughters, neighbors, caregivers and others logging (in) on behalf of their seniors,” Schenck said. “I had volunteered at a large vaccination site. There was a fair percentage of the seniors coming through who didn’t even have email addresses. I just had to put in their email address or mine and their phone number and help them book their second dose appointment that way.
“That’s a huge barrier for seniors who can’t navigate these websites, and it’s very competitive to book these appointments. There are 200 at a time and you’ve got thousands of people wanting to get appointments. It just shows you it’s beyond Facebook to book these appointments.”
The co-founders said they don’t know how many individuals the Facebook group has helped since it’s hard to quantify, but they estimate it’s in the thousands.
“It’s … so incredibly rewarding because it doesn’t mean just getting a shot for this population,” Schenck said. “They can see their families and go to their homes. I had met people at the vaccination site who hadn’t left their houses since March of 2020. It’s immensely rewarding and satisfying to help this population group.”
Hanretta added, “In the midst of the pandemic, when a lot of us felt helpless to do anything, it’s incredibly rewarding. There’s a lady, Barb, who I helped get an appointment (for). She wasn’t navigating the links and she sent a picture of herself from her vaccination site and holding her CDC-issued card. She was wearing a mask but you could tell she was so relieved. Her husband had passed away recently. The pandemic isn’t over, but she feels a little bit of security. So it’s incredibly rewarding.”
To join the group, visit facebook.com/groups/836814577165399.
