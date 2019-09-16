Game: Roswell Hornets (2-0) vs. Milton Eagles (1-2)
Date: Sept. 20
Last meeting: Roswell 22, Milton 20 (Sept. 14, 2018)
All-time series: Roswell leads 38-25-1
Roswell’s home contest against Milton highlights the prep football action for local programs on Sept. 20 as the halfway point of the regular season quickly approaches.
This will be the 65th meeting between the two programs which are separated by less than seven miles. Roswell has won four of the last five meetings including a 22-20 victory in 2018.
The Hornets saw their contest against West Forsyth on Sept. 13 postponed due to inclement weather. Roswell kept its 2019 record perfect through two games with a 49-10 road win against Centennial on Sept. 6. The Hornets jumped out to a 28-3 halftime lead on Savion McCray’s two-yard touchdown run, Ethan Roberts’ two touchdown passes to Jacob Jarrett and Doneiko Slaughter’s 15-yard interception for a score. The second half saw Tajari Singleton and Ryan Hill each have a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Caden Boundurant had three sacks while Slaughter finished with 10 tackles.
“Our kids played a very solid game in all three phases,” Roswell coach Matt Kemper said of the Centennial win. “We knew going into the season that our defense was going to need to be the cornerstone of our team and they certainly have been in the last two weeks by only allowing 10 points in two games. We were pleased that offensively we were able to run the football consistently and use play-action passing to take some shots down the field.”
Milton dropped its road contest to JSerra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. On Sept. 13. The Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 first half lead which included a 45-yard touchdown run by Jack Rhodes but were unable to hold the lead.
Another local battle between two close neighbors will take place as Centennial hosts Cambridge in Region 7AAAAAA play. The Knights dropped their region opener at Pope 48-28 on Sept. 13. The Bears are also looking for their first region win of 2019 after their 21-19 home loss to Dunwoody on Sept. 13. Centennial has won all three previous meetings against Cambridge including a 69-35 victory in 2018.
Staying in the same region, Chattahoochee hosts Johns Creek. The Cougars fell at Northview 42-35 on Sept. 14 despite 334 total yards and five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, from Jaylen Smith, a team-high 124 receiving yards and two touchdowns from Jordan Palmer and Jahmal Smith’s 108 receiving yards. Johns Creek’s originally scheduled region home game against North Atlanta on Sept. 13 was postponed due to inclement weather. Chattahoochee leads the lifetime series over Johns Creek 5-4 but the Gladiators won the last contest in 2018 by the score of 42-7.
Rounding out Region 7AAAAAA action on Sept. 20 will be Alpharetta hosting Pope. The Raiders are looking for their first win of the season and dropped their last contest 23-0 at home to Lanier on Sept. 6. Alpharetta has won three consecutive contests against Pope including a 26-14 victory in 2018.
Other matchups on Sept. 20 will include Fellowship Christian visiting Stratford Academy. The Paladins’ Region 6A road contest against Walker on Sept. 13 was postponed due to inclement weather. Fellowship improved to 2-0 on the season with a 47-14 home win against Pinecrest Academy on Sept. 6 on its region opener. The Paladins rushed for 402 yards led by 134 from Murphy Reeves. Jayven Hall had 73 rushing yards and two TDs while Eli Hildebrandt had 89 yards on the ground.
“It was a complete game that we played well in every aspect of the game: kicking, offense and defense,” Paladins coach Al Morrell said. “Our offensive and defensive fronts executed very well as we spread the ball around to numerous players.” Fellowship defeated Stratford 41-14 in 2018.
Staying in the same region, King’s Ridge visits Mount Paran Christian. The Tigers earned their first win of the season with a 20-14 overtime road victory against Providence Christian on Sept. 6. Matt Morris intercepted a pass in the overtime session on defense and had the game-winning score on offense with a 20-yard touchdown run for King’s Ridge.
“Other than a few long passes our defense played pretty well,” Tigers coach Jeff Pickren said. “We were pretty good stopping the run. Offensively, we moved the ball well at times. We had some costly penalties that called back some scores.” King’s Ridge has dropped all seven of its previous meetings against Mount Paran including a 42-7 defeat in 2018.
Wesleyan opens Region 5A play with a home contest against Our Lady of Mercy. The Wolves have won all three previous meetings including a 48-0 victory in 2018.
Wesleyan stayed undefeated on the season with a 24-14 win at Prince Avenue Christian on Sept. 6. After trailing 14-0 at halftime, the Wolves bounced back with 24 unanswered points in the second half to secure the victory. Quarterback J.C. French had three second-half touchdown passes, one each to J.D. Chipman, Micah Smith and Andrew Van Wie, in the win. Griffin Caldwell rushed for 102 yards and Javy Martinez hit a 41-yard field goal for Wesleyan as well. The Wolves’ defense forced three turnovers in the second half.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Wolves coach Franklin Pridgen said. “After a couple of reminders and adjustments we took the opening possession of the third quarter and scored cutting the lead in half. What an incredible team win for the Wolves.”
Blessed Trinity earned a 28-7 road win against Benedictine on Sept. 13 led by a team-high 199 rushing yards and two touchdowns by Justice Haynes. The Titans are off this week before visiting West Hall in its Region 7AAAA opener on Sept. 27.
