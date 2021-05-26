The tourism arms for the cities of Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs have been honored with a Travelblazer Award for Topside Tap Trail, which they created to promote the their seven craft breweries combined.
Awesome Alpharetta, Visit Roswell and Visit Sandy Springs received the accolade at the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus’ annual conference luncheon May 18 in Savannah.
According to a news release, the Travelblazer Awards “celebrate destination development projects that demonstrate creative community collaboration and partnership.” This was the second year these honors have been given during the annual conference.
The destination marketing organizations behind Awesome Alpharetta, Visit Roswell and Visit Sandy Springs formed the Topside Tap Trail in April as a way to promote the breweries. They include Alpharetta’s Currahee Brewing Co. and Jekyll Brewing; Roswell’s From The Earth Brewing Co., Gate City Brewing and Variant Brewing Co.; and Sandy Springs’ Pontoon Brewing and Porter Pizza & Brewery.
“The Travelblazer Awards are a way for (the association) to celebrate our members that are blazing trails in the tourism industry and utilizing out-of-the box approaches for their destination products and promotions,” Jay Markwalter, the association’s executive director, said in the release. “We wanted to recognize the partnership between Visit Roswell, Awesome Alpharetta and Visit Sandy Springs to create the Topside Tap Trail. It truly is the perfect example of how a collaboration of cross-community efforts can make such a positive impact within our industry and their destinations.”
For more information on the trail, visit www.topsidetaptrail.com.
