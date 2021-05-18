Roswell 911 has been recognized by The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch as an Accredited Center of Excellence for emergency fire dispatching.
IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide. Accreditation — and subsequent re-accreditation — from the IAED is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that the center is performing at or above the established standards for the industry.
Centers who earn ACE status are the embodiment of dispatch done right, and have demonstrated strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement.
The Roswell 911 Center serves a population of around 100,000 and 41.95 square miles of property. The Roswell 911 Center is responsible for answering both emergency and non-emergency calls-for-service on a regular basis. Roswell 911 is the 56th Fire ACE in the world.
“I could not be more proud of this team," 911 Deputy Director John Potrzebowski said. "They are true 911 professionals who are amazing, knowledgeable, and passionate about what they do each day. This team should not only be proud of this accomplishment, but also the citizens of Roswell knowing they have some of the highest level of emergency dispatching services in the world.”
“Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement”, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED Christof Chwojka said. “We applaud the dedicated calltakers, dispatchers, and leadership team at Roswell 911 for their commitment to quality, and for meeting that high standard that few achieve. We know their community can count on these first, first responders to do an outstanding job.”
IAED will present Roswell 911 with an Accreditation plaque that commemorates their achievement. IAED Accreditation is the culmination of a lengthy, arduous process that includes the completion of the 20 Points of Accreditation, a detailed evaluation of performance by industry experts, and a final review and ruling by IAED.
"This process is undertaken by communications centers who desire to be the best of the best," Associate Director of Accreditation, IAED Kim Rigden said. "Achieving ACE confirms it. The City of Roswell should be very proud of this achievement and the wonderful service they provide to the community and their emergency responders."
More than 3,500 emergency communication centers worldwide use the protocols developed and maintained by the IAED. The protocol-based system— known as the Priority Dispatch SystemTM — is recognized as the standard of care and practice for emergency dispatch, and is used in 46 countries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.