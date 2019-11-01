One Buckhead women’s clothing store is using fashion to raise funds for an Alpharetta pet rescue nonprofit.
Hosted by Range Boutique, Rock the Runway will take place Nov. 14 in the former World Market space next to Kroger, 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead. It will feature a fashion show with Range’s Style Rangers and adoptable dogs from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, an organization that aims to keep pets out of high-kill shelters in north Georgia.
The event will also include cocktails, small plates, a silent auction, shopping, giveaways and live music from Beyond the Yellow Brick Road, an Elton John tribute band. The cocktail mixer and vendor experience commence at 6:30 p.m., the fashion show starts at 8:15 p.m. and the party with the band begins at 8:45 p.m.
Tickets are $45. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/2NAFS6B.
