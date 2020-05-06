Meet the candidates

Name, age: Rebecca Crumrine Rieder, 51

Occupation: attorney and Fulton County Superior Court judge

Education: bachelor’s degree in history from Sewanee: The University of the South, 1991; Master’s degree in education from the University of Georgia, 1994; juris doctor degree from the University of Georgia Law School, 2001

Family: husband Douglas; two adult stepchildren: Jake and Rachel

Top three issues: 1. Backlog: With effective case management, I am able to prioritize cases and dispose of judicial matters fairly and efficiently. With the impact of COVID-19, I am utilizing video conferencing to keep family law cases moving in the courts. 2. Safety of our community: I balance issues of the community with the constitutional rights of the defendants, and pronounce sentences that fit the defendant’s action and history. I utilize probation as a tool to assist defendant’s upon reentering society. 3. Mental health: Citizens with mental health issues who cross with the criminal justice system need support through the court system.

Campaign website: keepjudgerieder.com

Name, age: Shermela J. Williams, 37

Occupation: senior litigation associate at Thomas Kennedy Sampson and Tompkins LLP

Education: bachelor’s degree in communications and culture – legal communication from Howard University, 2004; juris doctor degree from Georgetown University, 2007

Family: divorced

Top three issues: Protecting our community/creating a safer Fulton, empowering our youth and strengthening our families. We have experienced a huge spike in crime, leaving our community vulnerable. I am committed to ensuring justice for all, accountability, integrity and transparency in the courtroom. I will work to protect our community against the revolving door of repeat offenders and reduce recidivism. Where practicable and sensible, I will use accountability courts, alternative sentencing, apprenticeships and diversion programs. I will be fair yet firm while tempering justice with compassion and mercy – ensuring our safety.

Campaign website: shermelaforjudge.com