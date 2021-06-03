Fulton County residents are concerned about the county development authority’s use of per diem expenses in which the authority’s members can charge the county $200 for each meeting’s agenda item.
Julian Bene, a former board member with Invest Atlanta, the city’s development arm, said he opposes Fulton’s appointment of Bob Shaw, its former longtime chair, to rejoin the authority to replace member Tom Tidwell. According to an AJC/WSB-TV joint investigative report, Shaw is one of the authority members who racked up thousands of dollars in per diem charges during the past two and a half years.
He said Shaw is “using the per diems to pad his bank account. I also ask you to look into this because it goes much deeper. There’s a huge conflict of interest when they’re able to pay themselves in the way the newspaper and Channel 2 have revealed yesterday evening. … In addition, the board members have appointed themselves slush funds, $25,000 a piece, which is again an inducement to approve every tax break that comes before them. The public is outraged. There are 11 things this board should do to fix this.”
Bene was one of several residents who spoke at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ June 2 meeting at Assembly Hall in downtown Atlanta, where the board voted 7-0 to approve its consent agenda, which included Shaw’s reappointment and no discussion from the board.
Of the 187 individuals submitting remarks during the public comment period, 18 said they opposed the authority’s per diem policies and/or Shaw’s reappointment and none said they supported either one.
Those who commented also said they were concerned about the tax breaks the authority gives to large companies for bringing new developments to the county.
Former District 32 State Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, said he’s worried about both the authority’s tax breaks and conflicts of interest.
“Several board members and the CEO have been putting money in their own pockets and rubber-stamping almost every break that developers request,” he said. “Board members’ per diems are running as high as $56,000 a year. (There are) lucrative contracts with firms where a former board member worked. An extraordinarily high salary for the head of a five-person rubber-stamp outfit, these are serious conflicts of interest.
“We can see why the board would OK almost all developer breaks that come to them. … The … authority should file financial disclosures at least … to possibly identify any conflicts of interest. There is no other local development authority that pays per diem to its board members. Instruct its board members to be paid only the $5,000 per diem that’s equal to federal government board members.”
Bill Bosley of Atlanta added, “The manner by which your development authority operates is disgraceful. Please clean this up.”
