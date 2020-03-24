Metro Atlantans are stepping up to help adopt or foster pets from the DeKalb and Fulton county animal shelters during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
From March 13 through 20, LifeLine Animal Project, the nonprofit that manages the two county shelters, announced 328 animals were adopted and another 418 fostered (746 total) after it put out a plea for adopters and foster homes.
With 40 to 60 animals entering their shelters daily, LifeLine, also has a private shelter, stated it is critical to get an additional 300 dogs and cats out due to limited space.
Through March 31, it is offering $20 adoptions, which includes the animal’s spay/neuter surgery, microchip and vaccines. For customer safety and convenience, the organization is offering appointment-only visits. They will also bring animals outside to meet people at their cars.
“We are very moved by the Atlanta community’s outpouring of support,” According to LifeLine founder and CEO Rebecca Guinn said in a news release. “We hope it continues as is it still critical to move as many shelter animals into loving homes as possible.”
Anyone unable to adopt can still make a difference and have a positive impact by fostering a dog in their home as they ride out the COVID-19 pandemic. LifeLine will supply the crate (while supplies last), veterinary care, food and other essentials.
For more information or make appointments to foster or adopt, visit www.lifelineanimal.org/foster or LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. For more information on how one can help, including donating supplies or funds, visit bit.ly/helpATLanimals.
