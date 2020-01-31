Lisa Duncan said she has doubts about the state’s new voting machines.
“I think there are still a lot of holes,” the Marietta resident said. “I think there’s a lot of room for discrepancy. I think there’s still the opportunity to hack into the system and change the results. I still don’t have faith in these machines, not yet anyway.”
Duncan was one of about 50 metro Atlanta residents who attended the Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections’ Jan. 30 town hall meeting co-hosted by the WABE 90.1 FM radio station at the Dorothy Benson Center in Sandy Springs.
At the two-hour event, individuals could get a demonstration on how the state’s new machines work before listening to elections experts speak on the subject during a panel discussion. The new machines still use computerized touch screens to tabulate votes, but they also let residents print out a paper printout of their completed ballot and compare it to the computer’s ballot.
The printout, which is kept by each county, is then scanned so it can be audited later to ensure accuracy. The paper ballots are saved by each county for two years after the election to ensure elections are accurately counted, said Kelvin Jones, Fulton’s voter education and outreach lead training officer.
In March the state Legislature approved a bill calling for the purchase of new voting machines after individual voters and election integrity advocates sued Georgia election officials in 2017, claiming the old voting machines, which the state had used since 2002, were not secure and susceptible to hacking.
Last year a legal challenge to Georgia’s voting system requested the new machines be used in the November election, but U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg in August ruled the new machines wouldn’t have to be used until this year’s elections. With the presidential primary election set for March 24, many Georgia counties, including Fulton, have been hosting demonstrations like this one to familiarize voters with the new system.
Representatives of Voter GA, an organization pushing for trusted election results in the state, were on hand passing out sheets of paper with 13 questions about Georgia’s plans for elections and the new machines.
Like Duncan, Knox Pannill, who lives in DeKalb County near Lakeside High School, said he had concerns over the new machines.
“I have some questions about the fact that the ballots aren’t serialized in some method,” he said, referring to a way data can be stored and reconstructed later. “I’m still waiting (for answers).”
However, Pannill said he likes the paper printout and equates it to the old systems of paper ballots before they were computerized.
Duncan said she’s worried about the size of the touch screens and ballot printouts each voter has access to and if the printout “is the equivalent of a real paper ballot.”
“One of my concerns is it’s such a huge screen and it’s a huge piece of paper (printed out), and I don’t know how much voter privacy there’s gonna be,” ,” she said. “However, … if the paper ballot is incorrect, you’ve got three tries to make it correct. So that’s a positive. But still, you’re inserting a bar code into a machine that could be faulty. Who knows for sure it’s going to read it properly or not or whether it’s already been tampered with or if somebody can tamper with the end results.”
Roswell resident Raquel Sabigal said she’s mostly pleased with the new machines but also has concerns.
“It’s easy to work,” she said. “I just still kind of feel weird about how secure the systems are because a lot of them can get hacked or manipulated in some way. That’s why I came. I wanted to figure out how it particularly works.”
In an interview before the panel discussion, Rick Barron, the Fulton Department of Registration and Elections’ director, said the Jan. 30 demonstration was one of nearly 100 the county was hosting from December through March.
“We’re getting requests for them every day, though, so that number could increase,” he said.
Each county was given at least two machines for the demonstrations, and Fulton got four because of its size. Two were used at the Benson event and two more were installed at another demo that night in Fairburn, Barron said.
He said some demonstrations are private events held at places such as churches, but there are public ones that the county notifies residents about on its website. Barron said he wants as many voters as possible to test out the machines before the presidential primary.
“We want to get people exposed to it, because there is an extra step added,” he said, referring to the paper printout that’s then scanned. “… Once it goes to the scanner, the vote is counted right there in the precinct. Then we’ll tabulate them all at the end of the night. The more people that are familiar with it, the easier it’s going to be on election to go in. They’ll be used to the process.”
Barron said the county will host a mock election Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 13 locations around Fulton, including 11 libraries, the C.T. Martin Natatorium and the county government center.
“Anybody can participate,” he said. “… It’s a small trial run for us.”
For more information on the demonstrations, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov.
