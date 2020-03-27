With all three of his Red Pepper Taqueria locations temporarily closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, chef Mimmo Alboumeh, the owner, is working with his distributors to feed his employees while out of work.
According to an email from Red Pepper spokeswoman Meg Reggie, Alboumeh will hand out food packages to all 200 employees at Red Pepper’s Brookhaven location in the Town Brookhaven development March 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Red Pepper also has locations in Buckhead and Decatur.
The food packages include donations from distributors Sysco, Fresh Point and Buckhead Meats. They include chicken, New York strip steaks, hangar steak, pork butt, tilapia, brisket, bread, flour, rice, beans, pasta, tomato sauce, salads, avocados, asparagus, fruits, water and hand sanitizers.
Alboumeh will make these packages available weekly to help keep his staff and their families fed during social distancing.
