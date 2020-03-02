Though some candidates have been campaigning for months in preparation for this year’s statewide elections, March 2 through 6 marks the time when they’ll put their money where their mouths are.
This week is the qualifying period for Georgia’s U.S. Senate, U.S. House and General Assembly seats, plus some Fulton County posts, when candidates must file their qualifying papers and pay their qualifying fees.
The U.S. Senate elections include both the one where incumbent David Perdue is running for reelection and the one where Kelly Loeffler is running in a special election after being appointed to the seat vacated by Johnny Isakson, who retired in the middle of his term due to Parkinson's disease.
The Fulton posts up for reelection are the board of commissioners’ District 2, 4 and 6 seats; the board of education’s District 1, 3 and 4 positions; State Court and Probate Court judgeships; the Superior Court clerk; solicitor general; sheriff; tax commissioner and office of surveyor. The other Fulton seats are up for reelection in 2022.
According to the Georgia secretary of state’s website, the qualifying period is for the April 21 special runoff election, the May 19 general primary, nonpartisan general and special elections, the July 21 general primary runoff, nonpartisan general runoff and special runoff elections, the Nov. 3 general and special elections, the Dec. 1 general runoff and special runoff elections and the Jan. 5 general election runoff for federal offices.
March 2 also marks the beginning of early voting for the March 24 presidential primary election, in Fulton and other counties across the state.
Qualifying fees range from $5,220 for U.S. Senate and House to $100 for Fulton office of surveyor (since that position is not salaried), according to the secretary of state’s and Fulton websites.
In Fulton qualifying is March 2 through 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and March 6 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Check back with the Neighbor for updates on qualifying.
