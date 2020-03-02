FILE- In this Jan. 6, 2020 file photo, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., smiles before a re-enactment of her swearing-in, by Vice President Mike Pence on Capitol Hill in Washington. An influential anti-abortion group is backing Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia in her November special election, only months after opposing her appointment to the post. Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 that her initial concerns were based on information "from the rumor universe” during a tour of an anti-abortion pregnancy center with Loeffler and the man who appointed her, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.